Bradley Cooper And His Relationships: Famous Actors He Dated Before Irina Shayk

Actor Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shayk were always thought to be one of the best couples in Hollywood until they split in 2019. Post that, there were speculations that Cooper was dating his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. This Hollywood hunk has been linked with quite a few personalities over the years. Take a look at some of his most high profile relationships in Hollywood.

Bradley Cooper's girlfriends before Irina Shayk

Jennifer Esposito

Bradley Cooper seemed deep in love when he appeared at the Golden Globe awards in 2006 with his girlfriend Jennifer Esposito. The couple was quick to turn their relationship into engagement and even got married soon. Although the relationship did not last long as Esposito filed for divorce just four months into their marriage.

Image Credit: Harper's Bazaar

Renee Zellweger

Zellweger and Cooper first met in 2009 on the sets of the movie Case 39. They dated till Cooper starred in the movie Limitless which reportedly was instrumental in affecting their relationship. They finally called it quits in March 2011.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Cooper’s relationship considered to be one of the high profile relationships in the dating history of Hollywood. But after a few months of dating, they went their separate ways.

Zoe Saldana

Cooper and Saldana started dating in 2011 after shooting for a movie together. Their natural chemistry did not go unnoticed by the audience. The couple, however, called it quits due to their conflicting schedules in late 2012.

Image Credit: Popsugar

Suki Waterhouse

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse dated for two years before going their separate ways. They started dating in March 2013 but broke up in 2015. Reportedly, the reason for their split was Cooper's intention to settle down while Suki being quite young did not want to get married at that time.

