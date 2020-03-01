'Brahms: The Boy II' Gets Leaked On The Internet By Tamilrockers & Movierulz

Tamilrockers & Movierulz have done it again! William Brent Bell's supernatural horror film Brahms: The Boy II has been leaked by Tamilrockers & Movierulz. Reportedly known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies. It also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Williams Brent Bell’s Brahm: The Boy II this time

About the movie- Brahms: The Boy II

The film, Brahms: The Boy II is a story of a family unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion. It is only revealed to them when the family shifts there. As soon as the young family moves into a guest house on the estate to stay, their young son soon makes a weird and troubling new friend. This friend is an unnervingly life-like doll whom he calls "Brahms".

The director of the film, Brahms: The Boy II is William Brent Bell. The lead roles of the film were played by the actors Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery. The film is a full package of mysteries and that will keep you hooked throughout. The movie hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, with sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

