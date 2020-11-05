Brandon Routh Says His Superman Could Return In 'The Flash' Movie; Know More

The Flash movie is an upcoming venture in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). With Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, it has garnered much attention as it brings back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in their respective interpretations of Bruce Wayne / Batman. Now Brandon Routh, who played Superman / Carl Kent / Karl El, in Superman Returns opened up on a possibility of returning as the superhero character in the film.

Brandon Routh says Superman could appear in The Flash movie

In a recent conversation on Geek House Show, Brandon Routh talked about the wide-open rules of the DCEU Multiverse which allows him to return as Superman in different ways, including in The Flash movie. He said that there is always a possibility of making a comeback as the DC Comics character. The actor mentioned that the makers are obviously bringing in Michael Keaton, which he is excited about, and some other people from the past DC projects. He thinks that it is very exciting as it worked really well in Crisis On Infinite Earths.

Brandon Routh recently made a comeback as Superman in a special feature on Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW. He stated that he was extremely proud and honoured to be part of it and to reprise his Superman. The actor asserted that so his appearance again is absolutely a possibility and one can do anything with it. He noted that everybody lives and dies all the time in those things.

Brandon Routh debuted as Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns directed by Bryan Singer. It was an expensive reboot to revive the DC Comics character, however, the movie failed at the box office. Later, Henry Cavill was introduced as Superman in Man of Steel (2013), directed by Zack Snyder. Meanwhile, Routh essayed another DC role as Ray Palmer / The Atom in DC’s TV series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

The Flash movie stars Ezra Miller as he reprises the titular role as Barry Allen. It will be directed by Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson will pen down a new draft of the script. The movie is expected to follow the storyline of the Flashpoint comic. The project is said to be worked as a restart for the DCEU and might have other DC characters like Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. The Flash is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022.

