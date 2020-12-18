'Braven' Cast Boasts Of Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Zahn McClarnon & Others

The 2018 action thriller, Braven is directed by Lin Oeding while its screenplay is co-written by Mike Nilon and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. The film showcased the story of a logger and his father who head to their hunting cabin for spending a quiet weekend. However, things go haywire when they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed situation for survival after they encounter a gang of cruel drug traffickers.

The cast of Braven is headlined by Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Stephen Lang, Jill Wagner, and Brendan Fletcher. Thus, read to know about all the Braven characters in detail.

Braven cast

Jason Momoa as Joe Braven

The Game of Thrones fame actor Jason Momoa plays the titular role of Joe Braven in this Lin Oeding directorial. Jason as Joe plays the owner of a logging company who lives a happy life with his wife Stephanie, daughter Charlotte and father Linden. However, things turn topsy-turvy for Joe and father Linden decide to visit their secluded mountain cabin for a getaway.

Garret Dillahunt as Kassen

American film and television actor Garret Dillahunt plays the role of main antagonist Kassen in this action thriller. Garret as Kassen plays a drug lord in his film. After realising that his bag of cocaine is with Braven, he asks his mercenaries to get it back from the protagonist at the cost of Joe and his family's life.

Zahn McClarnon as Hallett

Fargo actor Zahn McClarnon plays the role of Hallett in Braven. Zahn as Hallett plays a drug trafficker in this film who recruits multiple drivers for his criminal activity of transporting cocaine. He is shown to be the second main antagonist in the film after Kassen.

Stephen Lang as Linden Braven

American playwright and actor, Stephen Lang plays the role of Linden Braven in this 2018 film. Stephan as Linden plays the father of protagonist Joe, who is shown to be suffering from brain trauma because of a head injury. Linden helps son Joe to take on Kassen's mercenaries in the film.

Jill Wagner as Stephanie Braven

Wipeout fame Jill Wagner plays the role of Stephanie Braven in this superhit film. Jill as Stephanie plays the role of a doting wife to Joe and a caring daughter-in-law to Linden. After her suggestion, Joe and Linden decide to go on a getaway to their secluded mountain cabin. But, little do they know that Stephanie hides in the back of their vehicle to tag along with them.

