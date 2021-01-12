Brendan Fraser To Star In Darren Aronofsky’s Movie Adaptation Of 'The Whale'

American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser is all set to join hands with director Darren Aronofsky as they team up for an upcoming project. Brendan Fraser, known for his role in films like The Mummy, George of the Jungle, The Mummy Returns, will be seen in a movie adaptation based on the award-winning play titled The Whale. On hearing this piece of news, fans are sure to be excited as they have been waiting for the duo to collaborate together.

According to Variety, Fraser is going to star as Charlie, 600 lb, a reclusive writing teacher who is determined to eat himself to death. Desperate to get back in touch with his daughter, he only reaches out to her to find a sharp, unhappy teen. Samuel D. Hunter is going to pen a screenplay based on his play. The 2012 production debuted off-Broadway to be acclaimed by The New York Times. The play was awarded the Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding performance and the GLAAD Media Award.

Samuel D. Hunter recently revealed in a statement that adapting his play into a screenplay has been a real labour of love for him. He added that this story is deeply personal and he is very thankful as they have the chance to reach a wider audience. Hunter also revealed that he has been a fan of Darren’s ever since he watched Requiem for a Dream when he was a college freshman writing his first plays. He said that he is very grateful that Dareen is bringing his singular talent and vision to this movie.

About the movie

The Whale revolves around Charlie, a 600-pound middle-aged man, and his attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The two of them became alienated after Charlie decided to give up his family for his gay lover, who died later. Then Charlie turned to eat compulsively out of grief.

On the work front

The actor Brendan Fraser was last seen in Doom Patrol created by Jeremy Carver that also starred Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, and Matt Bomer in lead roles. Post this, the actor will also be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film No Sudden Move which also stars Matt Damon and Noah Jupe in pivotal roles. Aronofsky will also see directing the film since his 2017's mother! which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem in lead roles.

