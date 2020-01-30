These Darren Aronofsky Films Are A Must-watch If You Love Off-beat, Dramatic Films

Darren Aronofsky is one of the most notable film directors in Hollywood. Darren is known for his surreal and melodramatic films. Often, his films are known to be disturbing and off-beat due to the themes it is based on. So if you are a fan of off-beat, surreal, and melodramatic films then these Darren Aronofsky movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Darren Aronofsky’s best movies

1. Requiem for a Dream

This 2000 released psychological drama revolves around four characters whose lives turn upside down due to drugs. This Darren Aronofsky film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Ellen Burstyn was even nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Actress for her performance in this Darren Aronofsky directed film.

2. Black Swan

Black Swan is one of Darren Aronofsky’s most successful films. This Darren Aronofsky directed and Natalie Portman starrer psychological horror film revolves around the famous Swan Lake ballet by the New York City Ballet Company. The film went on to become a commercial and critical success at the box-office. It grossed $329 million worldwide. Darren Aronofsky directed Black Swan and went on to gain five Academy Award nominations that year, and Natalie Portman even went on to win the Best Actress for the film.

3. The Wrestler

The Wrestler was another successful film by Darren Aronofsky. This sports film starred former boxer Mickey Rourke in the role of Robin Raminzinski, who tries to hold on to his golden days from the 80s and also tries to juggle his personal life on the side. This Darren Aronofsky directed film went on to win the Golden Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival. Mickey Rourke even went on to receive a BAFTA award and a Golden Globe Award and he received an Oscar nomination for his role in the film.

4. Noah

Noah was Darren Aronofsky’s highest-grossing film. This 2014 Biblical drama film was inspired by the story of Noah’s Ark from the Book of Genesis. The film received positive reviews overall. This Darren Aronofsky directed film went on to collect $362 million worldwide.

5. Mother!

This 2017 psychological horror film was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple and the disruption caused due to entry of a mysterious couple in their country home. Mother! was Darren Aronofsky’s second film to win a Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival. It performed average at the box-office but the critics were all praises for the film.

