'The Mummy Returns' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In This 2001 Classic

The Mummy Returns is a 2001 movie that has been very popular over the years. Various Mummy movies have come out since the 90s and The Mummy Returns is one of the most popular ones. Perhaps, it is because of the cast of The Mummy Returns and also the characters which are interesting enough to make the audience of today also want to watch the movie. Even after about two decades, people remember this movie. Know about the details of The Mummy Returns cast members.

The Mummy Returns cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play

Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell

Fraser plays the role of Rick O'Connell, an important character to the Mummy franchise. He leads an expedition to the city of the dead priest, Imhotep. The adventure takes some surprising turns later in the movie. He was recently seen in, Trust and Doom Patrol.

Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan

Rachel plays the role of Evelyn Carnahan, a British Librarian. She mistakenly wakes up Imhotep and has to fight for her life when he tries to sacrifice her. She was recently seen in The Constant Gardener, The Light Between Oceans and The Lobster.

John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan

Jonathan Carnahan is Evelyn's sister in the movie, he gives the map of Hamunaptra city which he stole from Rick. Played by John Hannah the two siblings set off to rescue Rick. He was recently seen on the marvel series, Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.

Patricia Velasquez as Anck-su-namun

Actor Patricia Velasquez plays the role of Anck-su-namun. She is Imhotep's lady love and also Pharaoh Seti's mistress in the movie. She was seen in series like Arrested Development, The L Word and American Family.

Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep

Arnold plays the role of Imhotep the dead priest and is absolutely terrifying. Imhotep is the mummy who brings back plagues and clears out a group of treasure hunters and is scary to the bones. The actor was a major part of the G.I Joe franchise as well and played in various other movies and TV shows.

