Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Share A Kiss On A Beach In Hawaii

Rumours of a link-up between Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been doing the rounds within the entertainment world for a while now. Both of the celebrities are considered to be popular names in their respective fields, and the news of both of them in a relationship with each other has created quite a buzz among fans. While various kinds of rumours have been going on about their relationship, things seem to be getting serious between the two as they were captured kissing each other on a beach. Here is what you need to know.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess share a kiss on the beach

While both Brian and Sharna are popular celebrities in the entertainment industry, their fields of work are different from each other. However, they have been linked with each other for some while now, with all kinds of rumours floating around. A source had recently revealed to People that the couple is “casually dating and having a good time”. The source had also revealed that the couple had been seeing each other for a few weeks. However, a photo that has emerged on social media shows them kissing each other on the beach as they spend their vacation together in Hawaii.

Dressed according to the location, both of them stood on the beach and shared a passionate kiss with each other. While Sharna was sporting a white bikini, Brian was wearing colourful shorts. Both of them posted about this vacation on their respective Instagram accounts. However, none of the pictures they posted showed both of them together. However, the photo of them kissing have been doing rounds on social media and has triggered rumours of their relationship getting stronger.

Brian Austin Green had been in the news recently with his marriage problems with Megan Fox, with the two having separated. Megan had filed for a divorce with him only a short while ago. Brian has had a long career in films and television, having recently appeared in The Masked Singer. On the other hand, Sharna Burgess has had a successful career as a dancer, having appeared in Dancing With The Stars.

