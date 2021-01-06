Gordon Ramsay Reveals Wife Tana Asked For Sixth Child As UK Imposes Lockdown

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who is already a proud parent of 5, revealed that his wife Tana told him they should have a sixth child while in lockdown. In the recent episode of The Tonight Show, which was aired on Monday, host Jimmy Fallon had a fun banter with Gordon. However, Ramsay has rejected the idea citing a member of their family, who is enough to complete the space of a newborn.

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana's wish

Interestingly, while talking to Fallon, the 54-year-old chef said that Tana is 'asking for a sixth across the lockdown'. Recalling the incident, Ramsay asserted that when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England was going back into a full national lockdown on Monday night, Tana had said that the couple has "a good news". He further added that when he asked about it to Tana, she said that the next night they can go for number six.

As the conversation moved ahead, Gordon expressed that he is not enthused by the idea as his family's new pet French bulldog proves to be enough of a handful without a newborn being thrown into the mix. Explaining further, Gordon said that the dog is a mess and is still in the period of being house trained. Later, he talked about his children. While talking about Oscar, the youngest child of Ramsay, Gordon said that he is most likely to take after his father in the cooking world.

Gordon Ramsay's family

On the other hand, the couple recently celebrated the 21st birthday of their twins Holly and Jack. Interestingly, the couple vowed to give them a 'monumental celebration' in the summer. On Thursday last week, the doting parents took to Instagram to share snaps of the twins while gushing over their children and how 'proud' they are of their 'passion and respect for others'.

Coronavirus lockdown in the UK

On January 4, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a fresh national lockdown to try and slow the surge in COVID-19 cases and prompted a range of reactions from across the world. The latest national lockdown will include the closure of schools and colleges from Tuesday, and rules requiring most people to stay at home except for essential shopping, exercise and other limited exceptions. The lockdown is likely to be continued till February 15.

