'James Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts Passes Away At 65, Hours After Mistakenly Declared Dead

According to The Associated Press, Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65, several hours later after she was mistakenly pronounced dead by her publicist Mike Lingel and her partner Lance O’Brien. Lance informed the outlet on January 5, 2021, that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center asked him on Monday, i.e January 4, 2021, at 9.30 pm PST to inform that Tanya had passed away. Her publicist Mike said that Tanya’s death was due to a urinary tract infection.

How did Tanya Roberts die?

Mike was at the hospital on January 5, 2021, with Lance in order to pick up Tanya’s personal things. While speaking to the outlet on Tanya Roberts' death, Lance, her partner of nearly two decades tearfully said that Tanya was his soulmate and a best friend. He said the couple have not been apart for two days in their years together.

Tanya collapsed at her residence on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs. She was admitted at Cedars-Sinai and was reported dead on January 3, 2021. Mike opened up that it was an error by Lance, who believed that Tanya had slipped away during his ‘final visit’. Several media outlets reported Tanya’s death based on her publicist Mike’s information on January 4, 2021.

As per the reports by the outlet, Lance was unable to see Tanya in the hospital because of the COVID-19 restrictions. However, he was allowed to visit her on January 3 as her condition worsened. The James Bond star did not contract the virus, Lance informed. Lance said that he was emotionally shocked when he got the call on January 3 that Tanya was failing. He said that he was expecting her to come home.

Tanya Roberts' movies

Tanya has appeared in A View to a Kill which released in the year 1985, starring opposite Roger Moore. She played the geologist Stacey Sutton and held a gun on James Bond after tricking him to think that she was in a shower. Tanya has been featured in fantasy adventure films such as The Beastmaster and Hearts and Armour. She also starred in Charlie’s Angels, alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. She is also popular for 1998’s That ‘70s Show where she played Donna’s mother Midge.

