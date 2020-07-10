Brian Austin Green And Tina Louise Indulge In PDA While On A Date In Los Angeles, See Pics

Hollywood actor Brian Austin Green was recently spotted with model Tina Louise. Brian Austin Green and Tine Louise sparked relationship rumours after they were seen getting cosy while out on a date. According to media reports, Brian and Tina went for a casual date at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles where they were seen getting cosy in the restaurant.

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise's pictures

In the pictures that have been released online, Brian Austin Green can be seen wearing a blue colour half sleeve shirt and a pair of light coloured trousers. He completed the look with a pair of blue colour sneakers and covered his face with a chic black face mask.

Tina Louise, on the other hand, wore a pink coloured strapless dress. She paired the look with a pair of goggles and two silver colour bracelets in both her hands. She also wore an expensive white coloured watch and carried a purse. She tied her hair up in a bun and wore a cheetah print ankle-length boots.

#BrianAustinGreen with #TinaLouise out and about in LA

TBH he looks happy and he deserves it!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/i6MSC2vblT — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) July 10, 2020

The pair looked comfortable as they walked together in the restaurant. Pictures from inside the restaurant emerged well where Brian Austin Green was seen putting his hand around Tina Louise’s waist. In another picture, Tina seems to reciprocate the gesture as well. Brian Austin Green has been spotted with the Australian model a couple of times before, however, has never spoken about being in a relationship or even dating her.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, The Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Sodden posted a video of herself with Brian Austin Green. It has been reported that Sodden apparently referred to Austen as a womaniser claiming that he wanted to keep their relationship a secret. When reputed news daily spoke to Brian Austin Green about his relationship, he stated that she is a nice girl but is ‘disappointing’.

He added that she was trying to make trouble knowing that it would put both Tina Louise and himself in the fire. In the same video, he spoke about Tina Louise and stated that they are not dating. However, he said that she is a 'nice girl' and that they are friends. Brian Austin Green confirmed split with his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green, in an episode titled Context, spoke about his separation from Megan Fox in May. In the 30-minute-long audio, the actor spoke about how they gradually drifted apart and added that their separation is nobody’s fault. He even spoke about Machine Gun Kelly in the podcast. He also revealed that Megan had met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film that they were working on and that she thought he was a 'nice and genuine guy'.

Brian further added that he trusts Megan’s judgement and that she feels that Machine Gun Kelly is a 'really nice guy'. Brian went on to say that he doesn’t want anyone to 'take sides' and claim that he is 'the victim'. He stated that he doesn’t want to 'turn someone into the villain'.

