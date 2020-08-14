Is Brian Austin Green Disturbed After Megan Fox's Proclamation Of Love For MGK?

Hollywood actor Brian Austin Green is reportedly quite upset about his wife Megan Fox’s behaviour. According to People magazine, Brian Austin Green's latest controversial post about Megan Fox was his way of letting his discontent known. A source reportedly told the magazine that Megan’s behaviour stings Brian especially with her making the relationship with Machine Gun Kelly so public.

Brian Austin Green upset with Megan Fox?

According to the magazine, the source revealed that Brian is quite annoyed that Megan Fox is so focused on her relationship with the singer. Brian fails to understand why Megan has to make her relationship so public and take it to social media. Megan Fox’s proclamation of love has reportedly ticked Brian Austin Green off. The actor is reportedly annoyed because the couple is also yet to be divorced. Fox moving on from their relationship so quickly has stung Green as well. Megan Fox has always been quite private about her relationships but things seem to be different with Machine Gun Kelly, and Green fails to understand what has changed.

Last week, Megan Fox made her romance with Machine Gun Kelly Instagram-official when she shared a monochrome picture of the couple. The mirror selfie featured Machine Gun Kelly clicking the picture while Megan Fox stood behind him. Machine Gun Kelly wrapped a dark coloured towel around his waist and was seen posing shirtless for the picture, while Megan Fox wore a tan coloured bikini top and wrapped a white colour towel around her waist. While posting the picture, Megan Fox stated that her 'heart belongs to her new beau'. She wrote, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” [sic]

Brian Austin Green threw some shade at his ex-wife Megan Fox’s latest Instagram post. He took to his social media just three hours after Fox had posted the picture. He shared a picture of their children and called their three boys 'achingly beautiful'. Brian Austin Green took a dig at his former wife by copying her Instagram caption and using the same words to describe their children. He wrote, “Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.” [sic]

Previously, Brian Austin Green, in an episode titled Context, spoke about his separation from Megan Fox in May. In the 30-minute-long audio, the actor spoke about how they gradually drifted apart and added that their separation is nobody’s fault. He even spoke about Machine Gun Kelly in the podcast. He also revealed that Megan had met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film that they were working on and that she thought he was a 'nice and genuine guy'.

Brian Austin Green further added that he trusts Megan’s judgement and that she feels that Machine Gun Kelly is a 'really nice guy'. Brian went on to say that he doesn’t want anyone to 'take sides' and claim that he is 'the victim'. He stated that he doesn’t want to 'turn someone into the villain'.

