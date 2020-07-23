Megan Fox Hints At Possible Marriage With Her 'twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly

Hollywood actor Megan Fox finally opened up about her romance with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The 34-year-old actor sat down with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, as the couple gave their first joint interview. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared on the Lala… With Randall podcast and spoke about meeting each other for the first time. They were joined by the director of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass which they are currently working on together. She revealed that she knew right away that he was her 'twin flame'.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Walk Hand-in-hand And Cuddle Up In Puerto Rico, See Pics

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly hint at a possible marriage

Machine Gun Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, appeared with Megan Fox in his music video Bloody Valentine and the couple sparked dating rumours then. Megan Fox in the podcast revealed that she is into astrology and went on to say that when she met Machine Gun Kelly, she instantly knew that he was special. In the podcast, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hinted at the possibility of them getting married and having kids together.

However, the Transformers actor clarified that they aren’t engaged yet. Megan Fox recently separated from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, and has been spotted with Machine Gun Kelly since. On the podcast, she said that she was at the table read when she enquired about the character that Machine Gun Kelly was supposed to play.

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly's New Song 'Bloody Valentine' Ignites Megan Fox Dating Rumors

How did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly meet?

Megan Fox recalled saying, “I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh.” She went on to say that she knew that something wild was going to happen during the meeting. But she did not know what was going to happen. She also revealed that she met machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film that they are currently shooting titled Midnight in the Switchgrass.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox Share A Kiss With Beau Machine Gun Kelly After Splitting With Brian Austin Green

Machine Gun Kelly interrupted her and revealed how he was smitten by Megan Fox. He said, “Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.” Machine Gun Kelly also admitted that Megan Fox has the most gorgeous eyes he has ever seen.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's connection

Megan Fox confessed that she instantly knew that Machine Gun Kelly was her 'twin flame'. She said, “The second that I was as in a room with him and said hello to him and look into his eyes, I knew- because I am into all this stuff- I knew right away he was what I call a ‘twin flame’. While explaining the meaning of twin flame, Megan Fox stated instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

Megan Fox also said that she spoke to him about it right away. She said, “I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away. So, I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch and I put him through all of this astrology stuff.” Megan Fox confessed that she asked him a lot of questions and that she made him recap his whole life. She also revealed that they had only 30 minutes to have lunch and that she ‘went deep right away’ and spoke to him about astrology.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox's Rumoured Beau Machine Gun Kelly Professes His Feelings, Says He's 'in Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.