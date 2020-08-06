Brian Austin Green Takes Subtle Dig At Ex Megan Fox's Instagram Post About MGK

Hollywood actor Brian Austin Green threw some shade at his ex-wife Megan Fox’s latest Instagram post. Megan Fox confirmed that she has been seeing her Bloody Valentine co-star Machine Gun Kelly in a podcast recently. While there have been rumours that the couple were dating, neither Machine Gun Kelly nor Megan Fox had confirmed the romance.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Instagram official

Megan Fox made her romance with Machine Gun Kelly Instagram official when she shared a monochrome picture of the couple. The mirror selfie featured Machine Gun Kelly clicking the picture while Megan Fox stood behind him. Machine Gun Kelly wrapped a dark coloured towel around his waist and was seen posing shirtless for the picture, while Megan Fox wore a tan coloured bikini top and wrapped a white colour towel around her waist. While posting the picture, Megan Fox stated that her heart belongs to her new beau. She wrote, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” [sic]

Brian Austin Green takes a dig at Megan Fox

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green took to his social media just three hours after Fox had posted the picture. He shared a picture of their children and called their three boys 'achingly beautiful'. Brian Austin Green took a dig at his former wife by copying her Instagram caption and using the same words to describe their children. He wrote, “Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.” [sic]

Fans of the actor took to their social media and commented that they knew exactly what he did. While some stated that the move was 'savage', others wrote that 'he needed to grow up'. When some social media users pointed out that Brian Austin Green needed to move on, he commented on the comments with a simple laughing emoji.

(Image Credits: Brian Austin Green Instagram)

Previously, Brian Austin Green, in an episode titled Context, spoke about his separation from Megan Fox in May. In the 30-minute-long audio, the actor spoke about how they gradually drifted apart and added that their separation is nobody’s fault. He even spoke about Machine Gun Kelly in the podcast. He also revealed that Megan had met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film that they were working on and that she thought he was a 'nice and genuine guy'.

Brian further added that he trusts Megan’s judgement and that she feels that Machine Gun Kelly is a 'really nice guy'. Brian went on to say that he doesn’t want anyone to 'take sides' and claim that he is 'the victim'. He stated that he doesn’t want to 'turn someone into the villain'.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared on the Lala… With Randall podcast and spoke about meeting each other for the first time. Megan Fox confessed that she instantly knew that Machine Gun Kelly was her 'twin flame'. She said, “The second that I was as in a room with him and said hello to him and look into his eyes, I knew- because I am into all this stuff- I knew right away he was what I call a ‘twin flame’.” While explaining the meaning of 'twin flame', Megan Fox stated instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

