Brian Cox Talks About How He Once Shot Fellow Actor In The Face Accidentally; Read More

Brian Cox is one of the most popular Scottish actors. He is known for his work in various movies, TV shows and theatre. The Succession star recently made a shocking revelation about how he shot a fellow actor in the face accidentally. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Brian Cox shares he accidentally shot a fellow actor in the face

In his recent interview with broadcaster Janice Forsyth on the Great Scot podcast, Brian Cox made a surprising revelation. He revealed that he shot a fellow actor in the face while accidentally firing a gun on stage. The 74-year-old star thought that his career was over even before it had started after he pulled the trigger as an aspiring actor. However, fortunately, the pistol fired blank cartridges but the victim was left with burn injuries on his nose because of the gunpowder and the impact of the blast. Brian Cox was working as a stage manager at Scotland's Dundee Rep Theatre.

Recalling his time as a stage producer, Brian Cox said: "I was the worst stage manager, I was hopeless, and there was one horrific incident." He mentioned that he was being taught on how to hand a gun to somebody because back in those days they used to have pistols that fired blank rounds. He added that one should never hand the gun to somebody with the barrel pointing at them and one should also hand it with the chamber open.

Talking about the incident, Brian Cox said, "So I'm taking the gun as he's handing it to me and then I hit the trigger and it went bang. It went black and he had a burnt nose." He further added, "I still had a job after it. They blamed it on themselves for not instructing me properly."

More about Brian Cox

Brian Cox’s shows have made him a household name all over the world. He is currently seen in the Succession cast as the media mogul Logan Roy. According to a report by The Courier, he called this role in Succession cast a highlight of his 60-year acting career. The part in Succession cast also won him a Golden Globe award for best actor earlier this year. He was also nominated for an Emmy award. The actor also mentioned that he is hoping to shoot for Succession season 3 in the future but he would have to take necessary precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credits: succession.hbo Instagram

