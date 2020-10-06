Harry Styles Addresses The Rumour Of Being The Next "James Bond"; Read More

Daniel Craig will be saying goodbye to James Bond with No Time to Die. Speculations on who will play the next agent 007 has been rising steadily. The latest rumours suggested that former One Director artist, Harry Styles is considered to portray the new MI 6 spy. Now, the actor has expressed his thought on the news.

Harry Styles addresses rumours of being the next James Bond

In a recent interview with Hits Radio (via popculture), Harry Styles denied the rumours of him essaying James Bond on the big screen. He said that he grew up watching Bond series movies. The singer-turned-actor mentioned that he loves the character since he was a kid. So he thinks it is kind of "everyone’s dream a little bit" to play it on-screen. Although, Styles stated that its kind of his dream to portray the character, he revealed that he has not been offered the role and dismissed the rumours.

Harry Styles is well-known for his work in the music industry. His self-titled debut album was released in 2017. His singing ventures include Fine Line, Lights Up, Adore You, Falling, Watermelon Sugar, and more. He is also popular for his fashion statement.

Harry Styles made his debut on the big screen in 2017 with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The acclaimed war film also stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy. He appeared as a host / musical guest in five episodes of Saturday Night Live and two episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have essayed agent 007 on-screen. It is currently played by Daniel Craig who would step down from it with the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to release in April 2021. Recently, Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy were also said to be considered as the top choice to play the character ahead.

No Time to Die is the twenty-fourth film in the James Bond film series. It marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as agent 007. He debuted as the character in Casino Royale in 2006. The actor went on to essay the role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances.

Promo Image Source: harrystyles (helenepambrun.photography) Instagram

