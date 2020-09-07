Brie Larson Aka Captain Marvel Reveals She Had Also Auditioned For 'Thor' & 'Iron Man 2'

Brie Larson is an American actor who debuted as the first solo female lead superhero film in the MCU in the movie Captain Marvel. The movie received mostly positive responses and went on to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Larson is all set to don the titular character again in Captain Marvel 2, which will hit the theatres in 2022.

Read on about the time Larson shared about the many auditions she gave including Iron Man 2 & Thor before she featured in Captain Marvel.

'Captain Marvel' aka Brie Larson shares her Audition Storytime

Brie Larson revealed that she auditioned for Iron Man 2 and Thor, but she got rejected for these movies. In her video, titled Audition Storytime Part 2, Brie could be seen listing out all the movies for which she auditioned before she starred in the role of Captain Marvel.

Take a look at the video where many of her fans were seen appreciating her for sharing her experiences before she landed the titular role in the MCU movie.

Larson mentioned that she had auditioned for many movies where she got rejected, where Thor and Iron Man 2 were the ones from the Marvel universe. Iron Man 2 was directed by Jon Favreau while Thor was directed by Kenneth Brannagh. However, there were many non-Marvel movies for which she had unsuccessfully auditioned as well.

This included movies like Avatar, Sucker Punch, Gulliver’s Travels, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, The Book of Eli, Get Him to the Greek, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Juno and Pitch Perfect.

Brie Larson's MCU movies

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Recently, the actor disclosed that she rejected the role of Captain Marvel several times before finally agreeing to do it. In the video, Audition Storytime Part 2 she tells about her whole journey of why she rejected the film several times.

On the work front, Brie Larson experienced tremendous success last year. After Captain Marvel, she played a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest-grossing movie in history. Apart from these superhero flicks, Brie Larson also starred in the critically acclaimed film Just Mercy. Larson will be next seen in Captain Marvel 2 that will be releasing on July 8, 2022.

