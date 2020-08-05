Brie Larson Tells Her Fans To "scram" If They Dislike Her Quarantine Workout Video; WATCH

Captain Marvel A.k.a. Brie Larson gave fans a glimpse of her quarantine workout routine. Larson shared this workout routine on her YouTube channel. Apart from sharing this quarantine workout video, Brie Larson’s trainer Jason Walsh also shared some useful tips.

Brie Larson shares her no equipment quarantine workout video

Marvel fans witnessed the Avengers assemble one last time in the film Avengers: Endgame. So to deliver their stunts and power-packed performance, all the actors in the film had to be in the best shape and healthy enough to pull-off these stunts. Captain Marvel a.k.a. Brie Larson is no different. Brie Larson recently shared her quarantine workout video on her channel. This video gave fans a small idea about the rigorous training the Captain Marvel star did to do justice to her superhero character.

The Avengers star shared her quarantine workout video with her fans on her YouTube channel. But she was not alone while performing this quarantine workout. Along with Brie Larson, celebrity fitness trainer Jason Walsh was guiding her throughout the workout. Walsh is a well-known celebrity fitness trainer. He has worked with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, John Krasinski, Alison Brie, and many others.

After introducing Walsh in the video, Brie Larson revealed that she has not worked out since the Coronavirus lockdown started. While Jason was explaining Larson’s workout routine, the 'Captain Marvel' star was hilariously eating her pre-workout snack, a cookie. She also added some hilarious commentary throughout the video.

Once Jason Walsh and Brie Larson were done with cracking jokes, the two jumped right into the workout. Jason and Brie started the workout with some warm-up exercises. Soon they transitioned to performing some intense exercises. In this quarantine workout video, Brie Larson was visibly struggling at many points, but Walsh made sure to motivate her.

In this quarantine workout video, at one point, Brie also said that she is not sure if her fans will workout along with them or just watch her struggle. Furthermore, she also told them to like the video and told them if they did not like the video they should keep their comments to themselves and "scram". Watch Brie Larson’s quarantine workout video here.

On the work front, Brie Larson experienced tremendous success last year. She starred in Captain Marvel that grossed over $1 billion. Moreover, she also played a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame which is now the highest-grossing movie in history. Apart from these superhero flicks, Brie Larson also starred in the critically acclaimed film Just Mercy. Larson will be next seen in Captain Marvel 2 that will be releasing on July 8, 2022.

