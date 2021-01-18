Brie Larson Calls Nia DaCosta 'the Best Person' To Direct 'Captain Marvel 2'

Captain Marvel 2 brings Brie Larson back in the titular role of Carol Danvers. However, the film will be helmed by a new director, Nia DaCosta. The first film was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Now Larson shares why DaCosta is the best person to handle the movie and take the character ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Also Read | Captain Marvel 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details About The MCU Film

Brie Larson says Captain Marvel 2 director is the best choice for the MCU sequel

In a recent appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, via Screen Rant, Brie Larson praised Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta. She said that the film is amazing, and she is “so excited” that it is announced, and she can talk about it. The actor called Nia DaCosta amazing and mentioned that she got the job because she is the “best person” for it.

Larson revealed that DaCosta just gave an “incredible presentation” and she is inspired by her. The actor asserted that the filmmaker has confidence and it is a “big deal” to step into this thing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She noted that it is a huge achievement. Larson said that the director is just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here,’ in the MCU.

Also Read | 'Captain Marvel 2' Director Nia DaCosta Receives Best Wishes From Original Directors

Also Read | Brie Larson Starts Training For MCU Film Captain Marvel 2 | Watch

Captain Marvel 2 plot details are kept under wraps. There are speculations that the movie could either show what Carol Danvers was doing before Avengers: Endgame or how she goes ahead after the events of Endgame in the present time. However, no confirmation about Captain Marvel 2 plot has been made yet.

Captain Marvel 2 cast will include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. The newcomer will be making her MCU debut in Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus. Teyonah Parris will be seen as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, reprising the role from WandaVision. It will be Brie Larson's third appearance as the Marvel comics character. The sequel movie is expected to arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

Also Read | 'Captain Marvel 2' In Works By Marvel Studios, To Get A New Writer And Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.