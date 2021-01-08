Brie Larson Starts Training For MCU Film Captain Marvel 2 | Watch

Captain Marvel 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase. Star Brie Larson’s character of Carol Danvers in the series has been appreciated by many and is considered as one of the best movies of Brie Larson’s. Recently, Brie Larson revealed that it is time for her to “get moving” as she starts training for Captain Marvel 2. Read further ahead about how Brie Larson is gearing up for her upcoming project.

Also Read | Captain Marvel 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details About The MCU Film

Brie Larson begins training for Captain Marvel 2

All MCU fans must definitely remember that Brie Larson went through very intense training in order to get into the “superhero shape” for Captain Marvel that was released at the start of 2019. Recently, during her latest YouTube video on her own YouTube channel, the actor has announced that she has started training for the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. In this video, Brie Larson can be heard saying that it is time for her to get going as it is time to get ready for Captain Marvel 2. The actor then introduces her “personal gym” that she made out built in her own garage.

Also Read | 'Captain Marvel 2' Director Nia DaCosta Receives Best Wishes From Original Directors

Also Read | Brie Larson Reveals She Initially Rejected Playing Captain Marvel Multiple Times; Know Why

According to reports from MovieWeb, Brie Larson was never a “gym person”. The actor has admitted that she only cared about reading books and understanding words. She mentioned that anything that involved her body made her “itchy” but the training she went through for Captain Marvel gave her an opportunity to own her body. Captain Marvel 2 is an action-adventure fantasy drama, that is going to be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Captain Marvel 2 cast is expected to have Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Jude Law as the lead characters. The movie is set to release on November 11, 2022. Captain Marvel 2’s plot details are still unknown but if rumours are to be believed then the movie will be based on the story of the fifth Avengers movie. The production for the movie hasn’t begun yet but looking at Brie Larson training in full speed, it seems like the production for the movie might begin soon.

Also Read | Gemma Chan Explains How She Got 'Eternals' Following Her Kree Role In 'Captain Marvel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.