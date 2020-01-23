'Captain Marvel 2' In Works By Marvel Studios, To Get A New Writer And Director

Films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been doing great business at the box office and are also among the awaited ones. Released in 2019, Captain Marvel entered the one billion club. Now a sequel to the film is said to be made, read to know more.

Captain Marvel 2 in works

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as Danvers (Captain Marvel), alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. After the first being a big hit, now according to reports, a sequel to the film is in works. Megan McDonell, a staff writer on Marvel-based series WandaVision, is said to pen a script for the follow-up movie.

As per reports by a leading daily, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, co-writer and director of the first film, will not return to helm the sequel. However, they are in talks to stay in the Marvel Universe and direct a possible Disney+ series. Marvel is wanting to find a female filmmaker for Captain Marvel 2 and is planning for a 2022 release.

Details about the storyline or confirmation about the project has not been made. It is reported that the sequel might continue the story from the first film. Setting from the 1990s and show the main lead to the present time.

Earlier, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, tease the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, during the company’s Hall H panel. As the session, on Marvel’s phase four was about to end he said that they did not even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. Feige also mentioned that they did not have time to talk about Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, The Fantastic Four and the mutants.

Captain Marvel was the first-ever female-centric movie in the MCU. Danvers appearance in much-anticipated, Avengers: Endgame, showed her among the most powerful superheroes. Fans are excited to see the sequel and know more about the superhero.

