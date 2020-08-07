'Captain Marvel 2' Director Nia DaCosta Receives Best Wishes From Original Directors

Captain Marvel 2 will be the debut film of director Nia DaCosta in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as she has signed on to helm the project. The first instalment was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Now the original directors have lent their support to DaCosta for helming the upcoming sequel.

Nia DaCosta gets best wishes from 'Captain Marvel' directors for its sequel

Filmmaker Ryan Fleck who director Captain Marvel (2019) with Anna Boden has expressed his feelings on Nia DaCosta stepping in to helm Captain Marvel 2. He took to Twitter to share his views and congratulated DaCosta for her upcoming project. He mentioned that he cannot wait to see where she takes the sequel. Fleck wrote that he and Boden, both are “thrilled” for her and wishes her “the very best!” for Captain Marvel sequel. He also wrote “Higher Further Faster!” quote from the first instalment.

Congratulations @NiaDaCosta !!!!!!

Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2 — ryan fleck (@fleckryan1) August 6, 2020

Nia DaCosta to direct 'Captain Marvel 2'

News about Nia DaCosta directing sequel to Captain Marvel was revealed yesterday. However, Marvel and Disney Studios, along with the filmmaker herself, has not yet opened up about the project. A story editor on Marvel’s WandaVision series, Megan McDonnell, will pen down the script for the upcoming sequel.

Nia DaCosta signing for Captain Marvel 2 displays that Marvel is continuing to add diversity to its movies. She will be the first black woman helming a Marvel project and the fourth female director in the MCU. Anna Boden helmed Captain Marvel along with Ryan Fleck. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, and Chloé Zhao is helming The Eternals.

Nia DaCosta made her directorial debut in 2018 with Little Woods. She has helmed the much anticipated upcoming, Candyman reboot film, co-written by her, Jordon Peele and Win Rosenfeld. Initially set to release on June 12, 2020, the movie has been pushed ahead to October 16, 2020, due to COVID-19 scares.

Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson will be reprising her character as Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel in the forthcoming sequel. The film could either take place in the present-day in the MCU, after the event of Avengers: Endgame (2019), or explore the time gap between Danver’s appearance in Captain Marvel’s end and Endgame. The project is said to play a crucial part in setting up the Secret Wars in the MCU. Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

