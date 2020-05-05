Met Gala: Brie Larson Shares Throwback Selfie With The Kardashian Gang

Usually, every year around this time, people are treated to the best in the fashion industry at the Met Gala. However, this time around the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities have been posting pictures of their previous Met Gala appearances as a throwback and Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson is the latest one to join the list. Read on to know about the time when Brie Larson was involved in a selfie with Kim Kardashian:

Brie Larson shares a hilarious story behind the famous Kardashian selfie

With the Met Gala being postponed, many celebrities have been posting throwback videos and photos from the previous Met Galas. Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson also did the same. She shared a selfie of herself from the 2017 Met Gala. She also hilariously mentioned how she was actually washing her hands but ended up being a part of the selfie which also had Kim Kardashian.

The mirror selfie was taken by Kylie Jenner. Brie Larson is a last-minute addition and is seen cramped to the side. Brie even shared a close up of herself from the selfie so that fans could spot her. One can spot the actor just above Slick Woods' shoulder.

Check out Brie Larson’s selfie here:

Even though selfies are banned at the Met Gala, the Kardashian-Jenner gang seems to be the rule-breakers. The selfie has Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in front line taking away all the attention. Kendall Jenner stood right behind her sisters. Rapper A$AP Rocky and model Luka Sabbat are seen standing next to Kendall Jenner.

