Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel, Spoke About 'anxiety Issues & Being Introvert'

Brie Larson gathered a cult fan following after she became MCU's Captain Marvel. The actor recently launched her own YouTube channel. For the first episode of her channel, the actor revealed that she used to be an introvert and also suffered from asthma. Here's more about what she said.

Brie Larson launches her YouTube channel, records first episode to warm up

Brie Larson opened up about a lot in the introductory clip to her YouTube channel. She said that YouTube was a place where she learnt a lot like how to use a printer or how to become a "considerate activist". She also added that it was a place where one talked about important things. However, she said that her videos will also have "silly content" along with "deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content".

In the video, Brie Larson also talked about having anxiety issues and being an introvert. She also opened up about suffering fro asthma. But, she said, starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU had "cleaned those titles" and made her realise that she aren't just defined by them anymore.

The Captain Marvel star continued that the first video titled, 'So, I made a decision...' was just to get her warmed up to the concept and how things worked. She showed the list of guests that will appear on her channel. The list included creators, her makeup artist, hairstylist, mother and grandmother.

Brie Larson also said that she will add a list of POC creators in the description. She will also talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and discuss their hands-on experience with it since she felt one should hear it from them straight up. She added that she is also open to the thoughts of her viewers and fans on what to talk about in her new YouTube channel.

In the description of the first episode, Brie Larson said, "Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them 💕 Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!".

Image credit: Brie Larson Instagram, Captain Marvel Instagram

