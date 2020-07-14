Captain Marvel Actor Brie Larson Starts A YouTube Channel; Her Granny Has THIS Suggestion

Brie Larson recently created her own Youtube channel. The actor, who is known to play the role of Captain Marvel in Marvel films, has now created a channel for which she has already gained a massive number of subscribers. The actor has been using social media to voice her opinion on various social issues and to get the message through to her audience. However, amid this, her grandmother has also offered her a video suggestion which made for an adorable moment.

Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson gets THIS suggestion from her granny

Brie Larson shared the text message from her grandmother which showed that her granny is keenly interested to know if Brie has come up with a new video idea. She further said that if Brie does not have any ideas then she has a suggestion for her next video. Hence her grandmother then suggested that the actor make a video discussing how Brie Larson as an actor prepares herself for a role both physically and emotionally.

Brie’s grandmother seemed quite excited to share her video idea with Brie and even added a few exclamations at the end. Brie shared this adorable text onto her stories and wrote that she has just got another video idea from her grandma. Brie Larson did not confirm if she will go through with the suggestion. Currently, Brie Larson has just one video on her Youtube channel which has crossed 1.5 million views and she has gained over 2,37,000 subscribers in a week and the number is still on the rise.

The channel Brie Larson has created will mainly highlight a lot of her personal life and will give the viewer an insight into her mindset. She has recently raised her voice urging people to wear a mask during these pandemic situations. She has also been vocal on topics like health and safety and has been sharing several measures on how one could keep themselves safe amid this pandemic. Brie Larson also highlighted the issue of George Floyd and expressed her concerns through her videos on social media.

