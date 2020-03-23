'Avengers' Director Joe Russo Talks About His Love For Salman Khan & Admits He Is His Fan

Joe Russo has been one of the most influential filmmakers of this generation after giving the most anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame. The director recently showered some praises for the star with the biggest fan following, Salman Khan.

The Avengers director recently spoke to a news publishing house where he was talking about Indian cinema and its stars. The director also had some touching words that establish him as a part of the Bhaijaan army. Read more to know what exactly Joe Russo said about Salman Khan.

Avengers director Joe Russo reveals he is a 'Bhaijaan' fan

Joe Russo recently spoke to a news publishing house and revealed his views about the Bollywood film industry. He revealed that Salman Khan is great. He expressed his love for Dabangg and said that it's got great energy in the camera work.

The director also loves the wit behind the action sequences of the film. Joe feels Salman’s performance is hilarious and entertaining and said that the viewers certainly know he is very magnetic on-screen.

About Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most fan followed superstars of Bollywood. The actor has managed to attract a massive following that call themselves Bhaijaan fans. Salman Khan has also managed to be connected with his fan following through his social media accounts and the posts shared on them. He recently shared a video trying to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic.

