Times Brie Larson's Character Carol Danvers Paid Tribute To Captain Marvel Comics

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers made her debut in Marvel Studios in 2019 with Captain Marvel. She also starred in Avengers: Endgame. Brie Larson's character Carol Susan Jane Danvers is considered as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from MCU's films, Carol is also a prominent part of the MCU's comics. Lets us take a look at times, Carol Danvers paid tribute to the Captain Marvel comics.

Captain Marvel's entrance

In Captain Marvel, Brie as Carol Danvers appeared wearing her Starforce uniform. The outfit features similar colours as the classic Kree uniform that was worn by the original Captain Marvel also known as Mar-Vell in Marvel Comics. The design was created by Jamie McKelvie, featuring the star of Hala and faux hawk helmet.

Image Credits - As seen in still from 'Captain Marvel'/ Youtube trailer

The Kree look

MCU's Captain Marvel stuns in an elegant green suit, twining with her team. This costume was designed by pulling out several elements from the comic design. The book look was advanced to create an all-new Kree warrior suit. Carol Danvers and her team bring a new tactical edge to the look. The look features fingerless gauntlets, weaponry, and armoured detail that is a perfect fit for a team of warriors.

Image Credits - As seen in still from 'Captain Marvel'/ Youtube

Captain Marvel's new look

Captain Marvel's changed look includes the character's classic sash. When Carol Danvers reconnects with her past, the character chooses to change the colour scheme of her costume. Captain Marvel's band is sported for more than once in her comic book. The MCU's Captain Marvel stuns in a more practical belt than the comics.

Endgame look

After Captain Marvel, Carol's suit changes in Avengers: Endgame. The film takes her outfit to a totally new level. Blue and red colours in Carol's costume swap places. A shiny metallic gold stripe is also added to her outfit. Captain Marvel's hair is also changed in Endgame. Her cropped hair is now seen in more recent Captain Marvel comics.

Image Credits - Still from Avengers: Endgame

