Brie Larson's Net Worth As 'Captain Marvel's' Carol Danvers Rings In Her 31st Birthday

Brie Larson kick-started her acting career after she appeared on The Tonight Show in 1998. She was then roped in for series like Touched by an Angel and Popular. In 2001, she rose to fame after her role in the sitcom titled Raising Dad was well received by fans. Having hit films like Captain Marvel, The Spectacular Now and many others under her belt, here's a look at Brie Larson's net worth.

Brie Larson's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Brie Larson's net worth is Rs 187 crore ($25 million). Brie Larson's net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in films and her brand endorsements. She is also on the face of several magazines. More so, Brie is a filmmaker and is the latest promotional face for Nintendo’s New Animal Crossing.

Brie Larson's movies

Brie Larson's movies like Avengers: Endgame, The Glass Castle, Trainwreck, Kong: Skull Island and others hit the bullseye. Last seen in Just Mercy and Unicorn Store, the actor has a slew of movies and shows in the pipeline. Reportedly, she will produce and star in an upcoming untitled show by Amazon Studios. She will also be seen in an Apple TV+ drama series.

Brei was born in Sacramento, California. Raised by parents who were both chiropractors, she mostly homeschooled throughout her childhood, stated the Celebrity Net Worth report. She began writing her own movie scripts at the age of 6, added the report.

As Brie Larson celebrates her 31st birthday on October 1, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared her stills from various movies and penned down sweet wishes for her. "Happy birthday to Brie Larson, someone who has inspired me ever since I first saw her on my screen. thank you for everything you do and for bringing us captain marvel, who has been a huge comfort to me" read a user's tweet. Take a look at some tweets below.

