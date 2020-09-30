On Brie Larson's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz For All 'Captain Marvel' Fans

Actor and filmmaker Brie Larson made her first screen appearance in a comedy sketch at the age of 8. It was in a 1998 episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Larson's first major role came as Emily, the younger daughter of Bob Saget's character, in the WB sitcom Raising Dad, which aired for one season during the 2001–02. Larson made her film debut with the teen comedy Hoot (2006).

She went on to gain wider recognition for playing the daughter of Toni Collette's character in the comedy-drama series United States of Tara (2009–2011). Brie Larson rose to prominence with her role as Carol Danver in the commercially successful movies Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel. She was widely appreciated for her role in the movie. On Brie Larson's birthday, here's a quiz based on Brie Larson's trivia and facts.

Brie Larson's trivia quiz

1. What is the full name of Brie Larson?

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers

Brianne Sidonnie

Brianne Dilac Desaulniers

Brianne Larson Desaulniers

2. Which among these is the debut TV show of Brie Larson?

Hope & Faith

Raising Dad

Right on Track

13 Going on 30

3. Which is the first song album made by Brie Larson?

Teen People

Finally Out of P.E.

Beautiful Soul

Orlando Sentinel

4. Which among these is the debut movie of Brie Larson?

The Spectacular Now

Room

Hoot

United States of Tara

Also Read| Fans want to see Charlize Theron as Captain Marvel, not Brie Larson; see pic

5. Which movie featured Brie Larson alongside Colin Quinn?

The Glass Castle

Room

The Spectacular Now

Trainwreck

6. Which Marvel Cinematic Universe movie featured Brie Larson?

Black Panther

Spiderman: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok

7. Can you guess Brie Larson’s movie with the plot – “Held captive for 7 years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time”?

Unicorn Store

Hoot

Trainwreck

Room

Also Read| Brie Larson reveals she initially rejected playing Captain Marvel multiple times; Know why

8. Which music video by Jay Z and Beyoncé featured Brie Larson?

Crazy in Love

Young Forever

Family Feud

Lift Off

9. Which show was hosted by Brie Larson?

Tonight Live with Jimmy Fallon

The Community

Saturday Night Live

The Late Night Show

10. Which movie featured Brie Larson alongside Samuel L. Jackson?

Avengers Endgame

Trainwreck

Kong: Skull Island

Short Term 12

Also Read| 'Kong Skull Island' cast includes Marvel stars like Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson

Brie Larson's trivia quiz - answers

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers

Raising Dad

Finally Out of P.E.

Hoot

Trainwreck

Captain Marvel

Room

Family Feud

Saturday Night Live

Kong: Skull Island

Also Read| Brie Larson celebrates Emmy win for 'The Messy Truth' with boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.