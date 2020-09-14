'Kong Skull Island' Cast Includes Marvel Stars Like Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson

Kong: Skull Island was a 2017 reboot of the beloved King Kong franchise. The movie was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and was the second movie in Legendary's Monster Cinematic Universe, aka the MonsterVerse. This movie is set 1973 and follows the same overarching plot of the first King Kong film, however, the characters and their backgrounds have been changed.

Instead of a filming crew, Kong: Skull Island follows a group of scientists and Vietnam War soldiers, who come to the island and witness several horrifying monsters. Finally, they come in contact with King Kong, a massive ape who is also the last of his monstrous species. Here is a look at the main cast of Kong Skull Island.

'Kong Skull Island' cast

Tom Hiddleston

Kong: Skull Island is often considered to be one of the best Tom Hiddleston's movies. Tom plays the role of former British Special Air Service Captain James Conrad. Conrad is hired as a hunter for the expedition team exploring Skull Island. Hiddleston's character is not averse to violence and is willing to take on dangerous missions that no one else is capable of doing.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson plays a prominent role in Kong: Skull Island as he takes on the role of Preston Packard, a United States Army Lieutenant Colonel. Packard is tasked with commanding the Sky Devils helicopter squadron which is responsible for transporting the team to the mysterious Skull Island. Preston is also keen on capturing the gigantic King Kong.

John Goodman

John Goodman plays the role of Bill Randa in the film. Bill Randa is a senior official in a special government organization. He is also in charge of the Skull Island investigation and he wants to research the prehistoric monsters on the Island.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Kong: Skull Island plays the role of Mason Weaver, an investigative photojournalist who became famous for being an anti-war photographer. Weaver has a deep-rooted respect for nature and the animals of Skull Island. She is especially intrigued by King Kong and forms a strong bond with the giant ape.

