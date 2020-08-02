Will Smith Spent Time Training With Navy SEALs For 'Suicide Squad'; Read More Trivia

Will Smith featured in a 2016 film titled Suicide Squad where he shared screen space with Jared Leto and Margot Robbie in the leading roles. Suicide Squad follows the story of a secret government agency that recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to save the world from the apocalypse. Suicide Squad is helmed by David Ayer and also stars actors Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Dyson and Viola Davis in prominent roles.

Will Smith's movie Suicide Squad trivia

It was recently reported that Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney are all set to reprise her character from the much-acclaimed film, Suicide Squad. However, it was recently revealed that actor Will Smith has opted out of the film, which has led to several fan-made conspiracy theories about the actor's relationship with Margot Robbie, while there is no official confirmation on the same.

The helicopter crash scene that is featured at the start of the movie was actually the last scene to be shot in case any of the cast members got injured during it and thus resulting in the delay of the film shoot.

Margot Robbie told in an interview at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 that only she and Jared Leto aka Joker didn't rehearse for their roles. She and the director felt like this added a sense of surprise and unpredictability to both Harley Quinn and Joker's scenes.

For his role as Deadshot, Will Smith had actually shaved his head and even spect a lot of time training with US Navy S.E.A.Ls and Army Rangers. This was to practice for firing a Glock 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. He then actually became really good at firing rounds with an AR-15 rifle.

Apparently, Jared Leto who played Joker in Suicide Squad was so immersed in his role that he used to send wicked gifts to his cast members. He sent an actual rat to Margot Robbie as a gift, bullets to Will Smith, dead hog, soiled playboy magazine and many weird gifts to the entire crew of suicide squad. Scott Eastwood even said that his behaviours sometimes frightened him as well. Actor Will Smith also mentioned that he never really got to meet the real Jared as he was always in his Joker mode on the set.

