Will Smith Was Married To This Star Before Jada; Read Some Lesser Known Facts

Will Smith is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and over the years he has worked in several hit film franchises. Apart from being an actor, this Hollywood star also is a rapper. While many people know him very well here are some lesser-known facts about Will Smith that his fans must know. Read.

Read Also | Did Will Smith Cheat On Jada Pinkett Smith? Find Out About The Actor's Rumoured Affairs

Lesser known facts about Will Smith

His real name

Many think that Will Smith is his legal name but this is not the case. It is said that his real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr. He changed his name when he wanted to make a series career in entertainment.

Role in the Matrix

It was reported that he was first offered the role of Neo in the Matrix. But he declined the role for another movie titled Wild Wild West. Keanu Reeves was then seen in the role of Neo in the film.

Millionaire status

It was reported that Will became a millionaire before he turned 18. It was due to his 1987 hit rap album Rock the House. the album made to the top of billboard 200 back then.

Read Also | Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Education

Will Smith did not go to college. He did this as he was already making millions from album sales. He did complete his high school from Overbrook High School in Philidelphia.

He was previously married to Sheree Zampino

Before meeting Jada, Will was in a three-year marriage with Sheree Zampino who also was an actress and a businesswoman. Both were married from 1992 to 1995, and it’s was reported that Sheree was the one who called it quits on the relationship. They had a son together who is named Trey Smith and they both have been on good terms with one another.

Read Also | Did You Know Justin Bieber Was Once Mentored By Actor Will Smith

Will Smith is dubbed as Mr. July

The Men In Black actor has earned the titled Mr. July. It is because as an actor he has given most of the hit films in the month of July. To name a few Men in Black, Wild, Wild West, Bad Boys II and I, Robot.

He can solve the Rubik’s Cube

Despite being a funny and a goofy personality Will Smith is very smart. He is known to solve the Rubik's cube just under a minute. He has shown this talent in the film Pursuit of Happiness.

(Screengrab from The Pursuit of Happyness)

He almost went Bankrupt

It was reported that he was on a verge of bankruptcy. But the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air helped him get back on his feet. It was reported that this changed Will’s life and he learned how to manage his money better.

He is bilingual: He can speak both English and Spanish fluently

Read Also | Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.