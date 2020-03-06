'Exit West' Film To Be Made By The Russo Brother & Obamas Starring Riz Ahmed?

Exit West is a 2017 novel written by novelist Mohsin Hamid. This award-winning novel has come in the limelight after it was reported that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production house Higher Ground Productions is planning to make a movie by adapting the story of Exit West. It was also reported that the film will be made in collaboration with the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers. Here is all we know so far.

Exit West film to be made by the Russo Brothers & Obamas?

It was reported that the bestselling novel Exit West will be getting a Netflix adaptation. The film rights of the Mohsin Hamid's novel Exit West were acquired by the Russo Brothers in 2017. It was also reported by an entertainment website that the production house owned by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be producing the film.

It was also reported that Riz Ahmed will be seen in the lead of this adaption of Exit West. Riz was seen in the films Venom and Rogue One where he played to role of Carlton Drake and Bodhi Rook respectively. Riz Ahmed has recently also on the Critics Award at the Berlin Film Festival for co-writing Mogul Mowgli.

In Exit West, Riz Ahmed will be seen in the shoes of a young man named Saeed who flees from his home after a civil war is started in his town. The book Exit West begins in an unnamed county in the Middle East and discusses the issues that are faced by global refugees and the crisis that has shaken the region.

Exit West takes the readers through the life of Saeed’s partner Nadia too. She also flees the civil war and the exit takes the protagonists to different places all over the world. It was also reported that Yann Demange will be brought in to make Exit West. He has worked on films like White Boy Rick and '71.

(Source: Barack Obama & The Russo Brothers Instagram)

