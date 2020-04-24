Shakira Graduated During COVID-19 Lockdown From University Of Pennsylvania

Several celebrities are sharing how they are spending time amid COVID-19 lockdown. Shakira shared that she recently completed a course on ancient philosophy. Read to know more.

Shakira gets graduated amid COVID-19 lockdown

Shakira shared on her social media handle that she has completed her four weeks course on Ancient Philosophy. She posted a boomerang on her Instagram handle with the certificate with another boomerang of her giving a thumbs up. The same post has a picture of her with the laptop and the certificate.

Shakira captioned “I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! Acabo de graduarme de un curso de filosofía antigua. Ya sé que mis hobbies no son prácticos pero me tomó horas después de poner a dormir a los niños. Gracias a Platón, sus predecesores y a la Universidad de Pennsylvania por la “diversión” de estas 4 semanas!” on her post. Check it out.

Earlier, Shakira’s partner and Spanish football player, Gerard Piqué shared her video taking online classes. She reposted the same video “Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!” as caption. The couple have two sons, Milan and Sasha. Take a look at the video.

In January 2020, Shakira released her single Me Gusta. She collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for the song. It is about a couple whose relationship seems to near its end. But, in the end, they realise they are willing to recovering what is lost between them. It received Platinum status in US Latin and in Spain.

Shakira has been quite active on her social media handle on spreading awareness on coronavirus. She urged her followers to stay at home and curb the further spread of COVID-19. She is spending her COVID-19 lockdown with her family.

