Britney Spears Shows Support To #FreeBritney Movement In Recent LA Court Filing

Britney Spears has come in support of the #FreeBritney movement which has been started by her fans as she contests the conservatorship rights given to her father. Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III wrote in a court filing recently that the pop personality appreciated and welcomes 'informed support' shown by fans to her during the legal battle. Britney's fans have been showing vocal support to her battle for conservatorship rights against her father and had also rallied outside the LA courthouse back in August when Spears' matter was under hearing.

Britney shows support to #FreeBritney movement

Back in mid-August, Britney's fan had gathered outside the courthouse in LA during her hearing and launched a rally named #FreeBritney. The infamous pop personality was shown vocal support by fans during the rally where Britney's ex-husband was also seen. Now, in the recent LA court filing, Britney has yet again strongly opposed her father to be the sole conservator of her life. The singer has now asked for a voluntary conservatorship which allows her to nominate a person of her choice.

Jamie Spears made headlines when he apparently referred to the #FreeBritney movement to be a joke and regarded the people who participated in the movement to be conspiracy theorists. Jamie, who has been in control of Britney's finances since 2007, had spoken to Page Six where he stated that it is up to the court of California to decide the fate of the conservatorship and 'no one else's business'. However, now, in the filing made in the LA court addresses these statements made by Jamie, deeming it to be an attempt to minimize the information which reaches the public.

On the other hand, recently Britney Spears named her sister Jamie Lynn Spears to be the trustee of her finances. This means that during the event of an untimely or natural death, Britney's sister will ensure that her money goes to her children without any legal hassles. Whereas, Britney herself is now the sole beneficiary of the money while she is alive. Jamie Spears too had requested to become the financial advisor for Britney's trust but the authorities are yet to approve/analyse these requests.

