Jamie Lynn Spears Has Been Nominated As Trustee Of Britney Spears' Estate

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, has been nominated as the trustee to Britney Spears SJB Revocable Trust. The 29-year-old is now the custodian of Britney Spears Trust as per reports by the Los Angeles Times. Britney Spears originally filed the trust back in 2004 in order to protect her assets worth millions of dollars for her children. The news portal mentioned that two years ago, Jamie was also nominated as the trustee of Britney’s estate. According to the same portal, it is believed that once approved, Britney’s assets will be moved into one or more accounts which will be overlooked by her sister Jamie.

Jamie Lynn Spears becomes the trustee of Britney Spears' fortune

Thus, the move further hints that in the unlikely event of death, Jamie will be the one in charge to distribute Britney’s money to her children. This move comes after Britney’s lawyer mentioned that she strongly opposed the return of her father James Spears. The pop star refused to elect James as the head of her conservatorship which has been extended until 2021. Instead of him, Britney has reportedly mentioned that she strongly preferred that her current stand-in conservator Jodi Montgomery be made permanent. According to the above-mentioned news portal, James took a leave for medical reasons, prior to which he had headed his daughter’s conservatorship since the beginning of 2008.

Britney’s conservatorship came under limelight especially after the “Free Britney” movement began to catch rage. The movement had gotten viral all over social media, sparking several speculations. Her odd presence on social media, which inluded her capptions and captions, had begun to make fans concerned about her health and overall well-being. In one instance, Britney jovially mentioned that she burned down her home gym. Fans were shocked to hear this and immediately responded to her asking if she was fine after the incident. The pop singer later replied to the concerned fans by mentioning that she was absolutely fine and that she was just being herself. Take a look at her Instagram post where she revealed the incident-

