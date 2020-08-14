Britney Spears’ Stunning Beach Video Proves She’s A Yoga Queen; Watch

A number of people have started stepping out of their house after the lockdown has been lifted. A number of celebrities have been spotted through pictures shared on social media. Similarly, popular singer Britney Spears was spotted with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Read more to know other details about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears shares yoga video on Instagram

Britney Spears and boyfriend, Sam Asghari were spotted on a beach as they rode their bikes in Malibu. They were seen on August 11 and Britney also managed to get some alone time to practice her yoga on the sand. She also shared a video on her Instagram handle on Aug. 12. In the video, Spears is seen doing sun salutations and other positions directly on the sand without using a mat or towel. It seems that the singer was certainly going for the warm feel of the sand after the lockdown. She was seen in her popular long blonde locks pulled back and a face mask. The mask could be to cover her identity from the people who were present at the beach.

Britney Spears and social media

Though Britney has a large fan following social media, she does not have a good relationship with social media. That is because Spears’ post about her Christmas decorations received a lot of unnecessary hate comments. In the video, Britney was showing off her massive tree which was decorated with white lights and Michael Buble's Santa Claus Is Coming to Town can be heard clearly in the background of the video. Britney soon took to her Instagram to say that she had a hard time sharing her updates on social media "because people say the meanest things".

In her second post, Spears asked the fans to stop the mean comments and thinks that it is not necessary to go out of the way to make mean comments and bully people. She said that the fans should not like the post and keep it to themselves or unfollow that person instead of spreading hate over social media. A huge number of celebrities had backed the American singer by supporting her perspective and have also shared their views on the post. Now it doesn’t seem that the singer is receiving hate from her fans. They have been sharing humble and supportive comments on her Instagram. On one of her latest posts, a fan commented, “imagine being at the beach and seeing Britney Spears exercising near you!"

