Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle: Ex-husband Jason Joins #FreeBritney Rally

Britney Spears is currently locked into a battle to remove her father Jamie Spears as her sole conservator. The latter was appointed as her daughter's conservator back in 2008 after Britney's public breakdowns. Jamie was given control of Britney's personal life, finances, and career choices. According to Califonia Judicial Branch, conservatorship, which is known as guardianship in some American states grants a person to care for another adult who has been determined by the court to not be able to handle his own life and finances. Now, Britney Spears' fight for conservatorship rights has attracted major traction and her ex-husband Jason Alexander has shown public support to Spears by attending the #FreeBritney rally in LA.

Britney's ex-husband attends #FreeBritney rally

Britney is currently challenging the court's order which gives her father control of her life. The pop star is getting vocal support from people as many gathered outside the courthouse in LA as a part of the #FreeBritney protest. Jason Alexander, who was famously married to Spears for only 55 hours also spoke out in support of his ex insisting that she deserves to be given more freedom.

Britney's former husband was seen along with his wife and infant son. The trio reportedly travelled from Nashville to LA to be a part of the protest and show support. Alexander and Britney have reportedly known each other since they were children. Britney's attorney wrote to the judge informing that the pop sensation is strongly opposing her father's return to being her conservator. Jamie had stepped down from the role back in 2019 due to a health crisis and for nearly a year, Jodi Montgomery has been the sole conservator for Britney. The pop star is now fighting to keep Montgomery as her conservator as he had already been working to assess her needs and work with healthcare professionals to provide her with the right treatment.

Spears and her childhood friend Jason Alexander grew up together in Kentwood, Louisiana. Back in January 2004, the two tied the knot while being on a trip to Las Vegas. Their marriage was reportedly annulled by Britney's parents withing 55 hours.

