Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys' Latest Collab 'Matches' Will Excite All Fans

Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have recently launched their collaboration single, Matches that added to Britney’s deluxe album, Glory. The singer shared the poster of her album, Glory and shared details about Britney Spears’ new song with the Backstreet Boys. Even the Backstreet Boys took to their social media handle and shared their new song.

Britney SpearsXBackstreet Boys' 'Matches' out now

As the Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys’ new song, 'Matches' is out, they both shared this news through their social media handles. In Britney’s post, she shared the poster of her album, Glory in which she can be seen lying in the sand wearing a sizzling golden swimsuit tied to a chain. She announced the release of the song and stated how excited she is to hear what her fans think about their song together.

She also mentioned that they all could listen to Glory deluxe everywhere including the remixes of ‘Swimming in the Stars’ and ‘Mood Ring’. Britney also added how the love her fans have shown to her album this year had been stupid amazing and how it was unbelievable for her. In the end, she wished that her album brought joy to all her fans. Many of her fans took to Instagram to send love to her and stated how they always wanted this collaboration to happen. See how the fans reacted.





Backstreet Boys also shared this spectacular news on their social media handle about their collaboration with Britney Spears. They shared a short audio clip of Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears’ new song, Matches and stated what a glorious day it was. They continued how they had been asked about the possibility of a collaboration like this for the past 20 years and how the day had finally arrived. They later added that the link to their Matches song had been shared in their Instagram bio. All their fans were thrilled to hear this news and showered their love in the comments. Many others applauded them on coming up with such an amazing song together.



Also read J.Cole Celebrates 6th Anniversary Of Album '2014 Forest Hill Drive', Drops 'Fire Squad'

Also read Taylor Swift's New Album Evermore's First Song To Release On Dec 10 At Midnight Eastern

Apart from the Matches song, Britney Spears’ Glory also included other songs namely Do You Wanna Come Over?, Invitation, Love Me Down, Man On The Moon, Better, Liar, If I’m Dancing, What You Need and a few others. Take a look at the tracklist of the album, Glory.

Also Read Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album 'evermore' Releases Ahead Of Her 31st Birthday

Also read Britney Spears Drops New Song 'Swimming The Stars' On Her 39th Birthday

Image Source- Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys’ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.