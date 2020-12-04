Britney Spears Drops New Song 'Swimming The Stars' On Her 39th Birthday

Britney Spear's 39th birthday on December 3, marked double celebrations for her fans as her label released a new song in honour of the pop princess. RCA Records dropped an all-new, never-heard-before song called Swimming in the Stars, which was originally a part of her 2016 album Glory.

Britney Spears releases new track on birthday

Spears recorded Swimming in the Stars during the sessions for her 2016 album, Glory, and the track was written by Matthew Koma, Dan Book, and Alexei Misoul. The song boasts a big drum pop groove, which anchors a wash of atmospheric synths and Spears’ unmistakable vocals as she croons. It can also be ordered at the Urban Outfitters as part of a limited edition 'Glory,' vinyl record.

According to Fox News, the 2016 released album was re-released in May and it featured another new song Mood Ring. The song was only originally featured as a bonus track for the album released in Japan. According to a release by the label, the single will include other previously unreleased Spears tracks, as well as unreleased images. The record is available to preorder and will be available in UO stores starting December 4th.

Meanwhile, the singer celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii. Sam celebrated his girlfriend by sharing a hilarious video of Spears singing happy birthday to herself, plus a sunflower-decorated cake. "Happy Birthday to my Lioness," he wrote. we’ve been celebrating [sic] we will celebrate until the end of the year let the cake eating began......"Britney on the special day took to Instagram a day earlier than her birthday to give herself a sweet birthday wish. "Happy b-day to me," she wrote alongside a photo of her smiling boyfriend Sam Asghari, with a slew of cake, confetti, star, flower, shoes, and fashion emojis. Other celebrities like Beyonce, Mariah Carey, James Corden, and many more also extended their best wishes to the singer on the special day.

(Image credit: Britney Spears/ Instagram)

