Britney Spears And Janet Jackson Receive An Apology From Justin Timberlake; Have A Look

Justin Timberlake has been a part of quite a few controversies in the past, one of them being the controversial Super Bowl performance that involved singer Janet Jackson. Quite recently, Justin has been receiving backlash because of a revelation that has surfaced in the Britney Spears documentary. In a long and heartfelt message in his latest Instagram post, Timberlake has apologised to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson; and has also spoken up against the misogyny and racism that takes place in their “system”. Here is what he said.

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spear and Janet Jackson

The latest documentary about Britney Spears had released only a short while ago, but it did not take much time to generate a lot of criticism for Timberlake, who had dated Spears quite early in his music career. The documentary gave focus to the poor behaviour of Justin Timberlake, which had netizens demanding an apology from him on social media. Justin has now penned a long apology in his latest Instagram post, in which he has specifically apologised to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for his behaviour in the past.

Timberlake said in his apology that he had benefitted from a “system that condones misogyny and racism”. He mentioned that he had seen all the messages on social media on this matter and had thus decided to give his response. His message further talked about how the music industry is “flawed” and he has decided to lend his voice for this matter, as a “man in a privileged position”. He also talked about how he wanted to take “accountability” for his mistakes in the past. He concluded his message by saying that he “cares about the well-being” of the people that he has loved, and that he “can and will do better”.

Take a look at some of the backlash Timberlake faced after the release of the documentary:

Image courtesy: Justin Timberlake's Instagram comments

Justin Timberlake had begun his singing career in the mid-90’s with his boy band NSYNC, and eventually stepped into the world of films as well. He had famously dated Britney Spears, but the couple eventually broke up. He ultimately got married to actor Jessica Biel and become a father to two children.

