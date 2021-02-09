Britney Spears' Impressive Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans Astounded

Britney Spears has conquered the world of pop music. The 39-year-old American singer and actor is popularly referred to as the Princess of pop. A report in Billboard magazine reveals that her first two studio albums Baby one more time and Oops I did it again had become a global success. However, recently fans on Twitter have been talking about the brand new Hulu documentary Framing of Britney Spears, which gave them a peek into the glamourous yet difficult life of the superstar. Many fans were also struck by how much wealth Britney has built over the course of her career. Find out Britney Spears’ net worth.

Britney Spears' net worth

According to a report in Celebrity net worth portal, Britney Spears is worth $59 million. The pop star owes much of her fortune to her glamourous music career in which she released 9 studio albums and had done numerous world tours. However, one of the things mentioned in the documentary is that Britney does not control her wealth and hasn’t been able to do so in nearly 12 years. Her lawyer and father were appointed as her conservators back in 2008. The decision was taken after her very public meltdown in 2008.

The documentary also reveals that in 2020 the conservatorship has extended four times. Aside from her glorious music career, the Mississippi native has made incredible wealth from enforcements deals and merchandise. She has also made money from her appearances and perfume brand.

Britney Spears conservatorship

What is conservatorship?

The documentary reveals that back in 2008, Britney suffered what appeared to be a very public breakdown. The star had been portraying a series of odd behaviours, as a result of which she was placed on a psychiatric hold at a Los Angeles hospital for an evaluation. At that time, her father Jamie Spears, petitioned for "temporary" conservatorship, arguing that Britney was in no state to care for herself and the matters of her life. A report in USA Today reveals that Conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States, wherein a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations. A person under conservatorship is a "conservatee". The conservatorship granted Jamie Spears the legal right to oversee and control most aspects of her life, from her health and business decisions to her personal life.

The Hulu documentary revealed that the control and scrutiny on Spears life increased as her father took control and it even covered simple things such as buying a cup of coffee. In September 2019, Jamie Spears temporarily stepping down from his role as conservator, after he had allegedly had a verbal and physical altercation with Britney's teenage son, Sean, and Sean's father, Kevin Federline, had filed a restraining order against Jamie. At the time, Jodi Montgomery, who is a licensed conservator, assumed the role from Jamie. The documentary threw light on Britney's strong opposition to her father returning to his role as conservator. In August 2020, she made a court filing to that effect, requesting that Montgomery continue permanently as her conservator.

