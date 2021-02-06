Britney Spears Once Admitted That She Wants To Feel Liberated; Read On

Britney Spears documentary, Framing Britney Spears' sixth episode premiered on Friday, February 5th at 10 pm. The latest episode release shared an unseen clip of the artist wherein, the Baby One More Time singer admitted that she wants to take back the control of her own life and feel liberated. Read ahead for more details.

Britney Spears once said she wants to feel liberated

The current social movement, #FreeBritney has recently taken social media by storm. However, back in 2008, the pop star had admitted to her fans and followers that she wanted her conservatorship to end. The recently released episode of Framing Britney Spears, shared a glimpse of the star tearfully admitting that she wanted to feel 'liberated'.

This unseen clip was taken from Britney: For the Record, MTV’s intimate behind the scenes look at Britney Spears and her relationship with her dad and conservator, Jamie Spears. As mentioned in World News Era, in this short clip, Britney Spears said that if she wasn't under the restraints that she is under right now, with all lawyers, doctors and people analyzing her everyday and all that kind of stuff, she would feel so liberated and feel like herself. She further shared that when she expresses her feelings to those people and doctors, they hear her but they aren't really listening to her.

She also added that they’re hearing what they want to hear. They’re not really listening to what she is trying to tell them. This entire process was bad for Britney and the pop star was always sad about it. Britney Spears' documentary explores the singer's life and career. The recently released episode of Free Britney documentary also shared another moment of the star with her father.

Here, Britney was spotted mimicking her father Jamie Spears. Speaking like her father, Britney said that she doesn't listen to him. He screams at her and she gets on him about screaming at her but he can't do it and people just need to have to talk some sense into her. In this video, people can be heard laughing in the background. However, with years passed by, since the show aired, Britney’s relationship with her dad and the battle over the conservatorship has distorted into a tense and an ongoing court battle.

