Britney Spears Gives Befitting Reply To Everyone Who Criticises Her IG Dance Videos

A couple of days after making headlines post sharing her dance cover to former beau and songster Justin Timberlake's song Holy Grain with rapper Jay-Z, Britney Spears has now given a befitting reply to everyone who criticises her dance videos. On Monday, the pop icon took to her Instagram handle to share two selfies of herself and revealed that she can't stand the 'technology-driven generation'. Britney also set the record straight saying whatever she does on social media, she does it for fun and clapped back at haters with a witty IG note.

Britney Spears responds to everyone who criticises her dance on social media

Yesterday, i.e. February 1, 2021, American songstress Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle to open up about the hate she receives on her dance videos online. The Toxic hitmaker shared two photographs of herself on the photo-sharing app and opened up about the reason why she dances to several pop songs and posts her dance covers on Instagram, which she has been doing throughout quarantine, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. Taking a sly dig at everyone who unnecessarily spreads hate on her IG dance videos, Britney wrote, "I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology-driven generation.... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it".

The 39-year-old added, "So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun!!!!". The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter slammed everyone who expects her to look a certain way in her dance videos as she concluded writing, "If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening!!!! (sic)". In the selfies shared by her, she posed for the camera in a white crop top in what appears to be the garden or the backyard of her home.

Check out Britney Spears' Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, last week, the Scream & Shout crooner has posted three dance videos of herself, out of which, one went on to make headlines. A couple of days ago, Britney Spears shared a dance video of herself, flaunting her moves to of ex-lover Justin Timberlake's hit track Holy Grain, in collaboration with Jay-Z, for the latter's twelfth album. Sharing the video, she also tagged Justin and wrote, "Danced in my black turtleneck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME".

Take a look:

