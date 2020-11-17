Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Take A "trip To Paradise" Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have jetted off to Hawaii amid her conservatorship battle with her father. The singer and her boyfriend took to Instagram to post pictures from their trip where the duo can be seen having a gala time. Upon sharing the post on Instagram, Britney Spears wrote that the little trip felt like a trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration. Britney Spears' and her boyfriend can be seen standing in front of a private jet as the two pose for the camera.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari take a "trip to paradise"

In the post that Britney uploaded, the couple wore matching t-shirts and covered their faces with masks. In another post which was uploaded earlier, Britney can be seen sitting calmly inside the private jet. As one would swipe further, the singer had arranged some fruits on the plate. In the caption, Britney mentioned that she has been trying to work on herself at the moment. She also captioned a line in reference to her fruit and vegetable creation, saying that she just wanted to get a bit creative.

Thus the pop star has been enjoying herself on vacation while her conservatorship case carries on. According to a report by E! News, the singer is currently holidaying in Maui with her boyfriend. She has also been sharing pictures from their stay. On the other hand, earlier this month, a judge ruled a decision making Birtney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, the conservator of her estate. This ruling had upset the singer in the past and thus the case for Britney Spears' conservatorship began. As per recent developments reported by the above-mentioned news portal, Birtney Spears' father continues to be the conservator of her estate as per the ruling. Britney has requested the court to suspended this ruling. A source mentioned to the portal that Britney is very upset about the ruling. It was also revealed that the father and daughter haven’t spoken to each other for a long time. Her mother as well supports the singer in her decision and wants her ex-husband to be removed from Britney Spears' conservatorship. Amid all the court proceedings, fans of the artist have created a “Free Britney” hashtag in order to show support to the singer, according to the news portal.

