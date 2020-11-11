Britney Spears Loses Legal Battle To Remove Father Jamie Spears As Her 'Legal Conservator'

Britney Spears is one of the most famous pop stars around the world, with many hit albums that have earned her many accolades and fans all over the world. However, the pop star has been a part of deveral infamous controversies. The news has now been broken that the legal battle regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship that the singer has been involved in with her father, has now been ruled against her. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Britney Spears loses legal battle while attempting to remove father’s control on real estate

Britney Spears has lost the legal battle with her father through which she was looking forward to remove his control over her real estate. Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, had been handling her real estate since the last twelve years as her legal conservator. The court in UK rejected this case against Jamie after Britney’s lawyer claimed that the father-daughter duo do not have "viable working relationship" and have not spoken in a "long while", according to The Business Standard.

Britney Spears' father Jamie had taken over her legal conservator when the issues of mental health of the pop star arose. Britney’s lawyer presented another claim in front of the court, saying that the singer is “afraid of her father.” He then went on to reveal to the court that the singer may not perform again if Jamie Spears would remain in charge of her career. The arguments made by him, however, did not bear any fruits as the court ruled in favor of her father and he will continue to hold Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The court, however, approved Britney Spears to recruit a corporate fiduciary, Besemmer Trust, to now co-handle Britney Spears' conservatorship. Jamie Spears had taken over as the singer’s conservator when she was struggling with her mental health, often in the public eye as well. Many of her fans protested against this judgement by wearing face masks that read ‘Free Britney’, according to The Guardian. Apparently, Britney spears mother and Jamie’s ex-wife, Lynn, acting as an ‘interested party’, conveyed through her lawyer that her father’s demands were unreasonable and their relationship between the father and the daughter was “toxic”. There is no word yet from Britney Spears about this judgement. Britney Spears' net worth as of the end of 2019 was around $60 million, according to Forbes.

