Britney Spears Attempts To Remove Father Jamie Spears From Her Conservatorship Yet Again

American pop icon Britney Spears is trying to remove father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship yet again. After failing at her attempt to do so back in August, the Grammy Award-winning songstress has filed court papers for the second time. However, the lawyer appointed by the court this time, Samuel Ingham, has revealed that if Britney Spears' father retains his rights as her conservator, it will cause the Toxic crooner to 'suffer loss and injury'.

Britney Spears family dispute continues

According to a report by Billboard, Britney Spears has filed the court papers on Tuesday, i.e. November 3, 2020. The news comes after Britney's longtime business manager Lou Taylor from Tri-Star Sports resigned from her designation with no notice. The 38-year-old songstress found out about her manager's resignation via a letter from father Jamie's lawyer that she had been replaced by Miller Kaplan's Michael Kane.

However, Britney's lawyer claims that the singer-songwriter was given no prior information about the same as well as the employment terms of the new business manager. Lawyer Samuel Ingham told Judge Brend Penny, who's overseeing the case, that the Womanizer singer does not need her father to be the co-conservator of her estate. If the report by the online portal is to be believed, Britney's letter also accused her father's legal team of attempting to keep her estate account at the City National Bank. Furthermore, she wants Besser Trust Company to be appointed for the role.

Ingham stated that Jamie's letter was a blatant attempt by him to try to retain full functional control over Britney's assets, books and records in the face of her objections. However, the next hearing of the singer's case is scheduled for November 10, 2020. Meanwhile, the pop star's fans are extremely concerned about her mental health and expressed the same on social media as the hashtag '#FreeBritney' started trending online.

On the other hand, Britney recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself assuring fans that she's the happiest she's ever been in her life. In the video, she is heard saying, "So I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me". The songstress added, "I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love."

