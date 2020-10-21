Britney Spears Uploads A New Video; Shares Five Beach Day Essentials

Britney Spears has been seen actively posting on her social media about her daily routines and glimpses of some fun moments of her life. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Briney Spears shared what to take at the beach. She mentioned 5 essential things that are needed while heading to the beach. Take a look at Britney Spears’ beach day essentials that one can keep in mind.

Also Read Sonalee Kulkarni's 'yoga By The Beach' Pictures Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Britney Spears’ beach day essentials

Britney Spears Instagram is full of entertaining stuff that she keeps sharing on a regular basis. The singer recently took to her Instagram handle and shared what to take at the beach. She shared these details in a video clip where she can be seen wearing a green animal print bathing suit. In the video, she talked about her bathing suit and said that though she wore it a few days ago, she’d like to give it another go.

Later in the video, she talked about ‘Britney Spears’ beach day essentials’ and said that there are 5 most important things that one needs to bring along when they go to the beach. Britney Spears’ beach day essentials are a towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog and a hat. She later ended the video by saying that she will go to her jacuzzi.

Many of the fans took to the comment section and posted their reaction to the video and Britney Spears’ beach day essentials list. While some of them thanked her for the informative videos, others found her video quite weird and thought that there was something wrong with Britney. Many celebrity friends of Britney also took to the comment area to react to her post. Take a look at some of the reactions on Britney Spears Instagram post.

Also Read Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Ace The Chakrasana At Sandy Hook Beach In The US, See Photo



Britney Spears loves to share moments from her life on social media. She keeps her fans engaged with her quirky pictures and video clips. In of the recent ones, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip in which she can be seen showing her different bathing suits. In the caption, she mentioned that she wasn't sure about which bathing suit to wear on her next trip. Therefore, she decided to take all of them as seen in the video.

Also read Milind Soman & Wife Ankita Konwar Enjoy 'Another Day, Another Beach' In US; See Pic

Also Read Britney Spears Slays In An Animal Print Bikini; Enjoys A Shoulder Ride With BF Sam Asghari

Image Source- Britney Spears Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.