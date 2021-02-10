Britney Spears' Beau Sam Asghari Lashes Out At Jamie Spears; Calls Him 'controlling'

On February 9, 2021, Britney Spears’ beau Sam Asghari took to his official Instagram handle and called out Jamie Spears for allegedly ‘trying to control’ his relationship with Britney. He shared an explosive post on his IG story and said that he had ‘zero respect’ for Jamie after the controversial documentary which looked into the singer’s life, titled Framing Britney aired. Hitting out on Britney’s father, Sam didn’t go into details and called Jamie a ‘total d**k’. Take a look at his explosive IG story.

Sam Asghari hits out on Britney's dad Jamie for Framing Britney Spears documentary

In his post, the Iranian-born actor wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way”. He added, “In my opinion Jamie (Spears) is a total d**k”. “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom”, Sam concluded.

Sam expresses gratitude after Britney Spears documentary 2021 release

According to People, Sam released a statement supporting his girlfriend Britney for making her fans crazy as she tagged her ex Justin Timberlake in a dancing video, hours before the explosive post. He said that he always wanted nothing but ‘the best for his better half’ and will continue to support her in following her dreams and ‘creating the future she wants and deserves’.

The fitness enthusiast expressed his gratitude for the love and support showered on Britney by her fans from all over the world. He said that he is looking forward to a ‘normal and amazing future’ with the pop star. Sam’s support for his girlfriend Britney comes when the singer did not authorise the documentary into her life.

Britney met Sam in the month of October 2016 during her music video for Slumber Party. The couple confirmed their relationship status on Instagram in January 2017. Britney later gushed over their romance. In a radio interview, the couple also explained how things began between them. Britney stated that she found his number in her bag and she found Sam and his actions ‘cute’. She later called him and ever since then, she found him a ‘funny’ person.

Image Source: Britney Spears Instagram

