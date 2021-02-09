How Old Are Britney Spears' Kids Sean And Jaden? Know All Details

Britney Spears is back in Hollywood spotlight after her new documentary, Framing Britney was released recently. The documentary delves into Britney's conservatorship by her father and how she has been let down by her closest people. Britney is very fond of her kids, however. Read on to know more about Britney Spears' kids.

Britney Spears Kids

Britney Spears marri ed Kevin Federline in 2004 after the pair dated for 3 months. Kevin was a backup dancer who regularly worked for Britney on her tours. That's how the couple met. Britney and Kevin had their first child, Sean Preston, a year after they got married in 2005. One year after that in 2006, their younger son, Jayden James was born. Britney and Kevin had a rocky marriage and the tabloids often published negative rumours and controversial news about them causing even more on an already difficult relationship. The pair split a couple of months after Jayden was born. Britney Spears kids now are 14 (Sean) and 13 (Jayden) in age.

Britney Spears Kids' Custody

After Britney and Kevin broke up, Britney suffered some serious mental health issues and her mental state deteriorated rather quickly. In 2007, she had a mental breakdown in public and ended up attacking some paparazzi who were following her. Previous to this Britney and Kevin had 50-50 custody of the kids. However, after this incidence, she lost custody of the kids in a court ruling in 2008. Kevin was given the sole custody as would be able to provide a stable environment and a proper home life to the kids. Over the years as Britney recovered, she got back 30 per cent custody of her kids with Kevin having 70 per cent. When Sean and Jayden are at their dad's house they also spend time with their other siblings. Kevin has 4 more children - Kori, and Kaleb from a relationship with Shar Jackson and daughters Jordan and Peyton with his current wife Victoria Prince.

Britney Spears Conservatorship

Britney is in the process of contesting her conservatorship ongoing in court. Britney has even refused to perform shows or make public appearances as long as her father remains in control of her life. Her fans have been fiercely supportive and they have been a major force in bringing this issue to worldwide attention. It was only after her fans started rallying that media houses took notice and the New York Times began their investigation.

